Car bomb kills 8 people at police academy in Bogotá, Colombia

A car bomb has exploded outside a police academy in the Colombian capital, Bogotá, killing at least eight. President Iván Duque called the attack a “miserable terrorist act” against police.

The blast shattered windows and rattled the General Santander police academy early Thursday morning. At least eight people were killed and 10 more injured, according to the Ministry of Defense.

Video footage and photos of the aftermath shows the academy campus strewn with debris, and buildings shaken.

Colombian President Iván Duque cut a trip to western Colombia short and returned to the city to oversee police operations. Duque described the attack as a “miserable terrorist act,” and vowed to “determine the perpetrators of this attack and bring them to justice.”

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Bogotá has often been the scene of bloody conflict between leftist rebels, right-wing paramilitaries, and drug cartels. The left-wing National Liberation Army has targeted police officers in the capital as of late, after peace talks with Duque’s government stalled last September.

The group, better known by its Spanish-language acronym ELN, refused to meet Duque’s demands that it release over a dozen hostages, including six Colombian soldiers.

