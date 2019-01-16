I consult with Putin all the time & tell him the truth even when he doesn’t like it – Serbia’s Vucic

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that he often consults Russian leader Vladimir Putin on different matters and even “demands” advice from him. The two are expected to meet in Belgrade on Thursday.

The Serbian politician said that he informs Putin of “what is going on” and never lies during their meetings.

In an interview with TASS news agency, Vucic said that he tells Russian president “the truth even at times when he doesn’t like everything [I say]. And I believe it’s one of the things Putin respects very much.”

He said that he consults Putin all the time.

I ask for his advice. I demand his advice.

Russia and Serbia traditionally enjoy good relations as both nations have strong historical and cultural ties. Aleksandar Vucic explained that it is important to him that Putin treats Serbia as an equal partner. "He’s a leader of a great country, while I’m a leader of a small country. And he respects such a country, for which I’m forever grateful."

The president also emphasized that Putin “respects” the Balkan nation’s independence.

He understands that [Serbia] was subjected to international pressure to turn away from Russia, join NATO and participate in various campaigns against Russia. But Serbia didn’t do any of that.

Vladimir Putin is set to visit Belgrade on Thursday. He previously met with Vucic in October.

