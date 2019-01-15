HomeWorld News

Canadian MP gets brisk reminder of Canadian winter as his glass of water FREEZES SOLID

Published time: 15 Jan, 2019 13:35
Get short URL
Canadian MP gets brisk reminder of Canadian winter as his glass of water FREEZES SOLID
A snowman on Parliament Hill in Ottawa © Reuters/Chris Wattie
Canada’s new Minister of Indigenous Services Seamus O’Regan came face-to-face with the cold hard truth of the Canadian climate when he attempted to take a sip of water at a press conference, only to realize it had iced over.

A perplexed expression crossed O’Regan’s face as he lifted the glass and declared that the water was frozen solid, provoking laughter from the audience.

The incident took place during a press conference in Ottawa, a slippery start to O’Regan’s appointment as the indigenous services minister.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new appointee is already getting the cold shoulder from some of his constituents as well as other MP’s. Conservative MP Erin O’Toole called O’Regan’s appointment “quite a head scratcher,” adding that indigenous Canadians “will be concerned.

O’Regan’s less-than-warm welcome is in part due to controversial comments he has made, such as comparing his experience of leaving journalism to that of a soldier taking off his uniform for the final time.

Ottawa’s notoriously brutal winters can reach lows of -20F (-29C), keeping Canadians, including their politicians, on thin ice.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies