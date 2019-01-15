Explosion, gunfire, cars on fire as 5-star hotel attacked in Kenya’s capital Nairobi (WATCH LIVE)

A hotel and office complex in an upscale area of the Kenyan capital Nairobi were hit by two explosions on Tuesday, with live footage also capturing the sound of gunfire and injured people being led away from the scene.

Huge fire , shootout near Dusit D 2 hotels. Armed police on site pic.twitter.com/Xg0ON5rZXk — FERDINAND OMONDI (@FerdyOmondi) January 15, 2019

UPDATE on the situation at Dusit D2, 14 Riverside, Westlands, Nairobi (@johnallannamu) pic.twitter.com/mFFOLyv2Rm — Africa Uncensored (@AfUncensored) January 15, 2019

A spokesperson for the police said they are treating the incident as a terrorist attack, CGTN Africa reports.

"We are under attack," a witness to the incident in the DusitD2 hotel told Reuters.

Footage from the scene shows cars on fire and injured people being helped away from the scene.

"I just started hearing gunshots, and then started seeing people running away raising their hands up and some were entering the bank to hide for their lives," another witness said.

The Nairobi police commander Philip Ndolo said they had cordoned off the area around Riverside Drive due to a suspected robbery.

However, speaking to local television, a spokesperson for the police said they are not ruling out the possibility that it is a militant attack.

"We have to go for the highest incident that could take place. The highest incident we have is a terror (attack),” Charles Owino told Citizen Television.

#Breaking: Explosions and gunfire near upscale hotel in Nairobi, Kenya. We are watching live video from the scene. Cars are burning and we are hearing loud pops that sound like gunfire. I've seen at least two people carried away with injuries. #KOMOnewspic.twitter.com/PLEfbtCOV5 — Cayle Thompson, KOMO (@CayleThompson) January 15, 2019

Live footage from the scene captured footage of police taking up positions around the building and helping injured people away from the incident. One man appeared to be covered in blood as he was evacuated.

The DusitD2 hotel describes itself as “five-star business hotel with Thai heritage” which is “cocooned away in a secure and peaceful haven” just minutes from the Nairobi Central Business District.

