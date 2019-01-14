Assange defense team slams Louise Mensch for authoring ‘conspiracies’ against Wikileaks founder

Jullian Assange’s legal defense team tweeted a reminder of where the dubious accusations against him originated, pointing the finger at Russiagate conspiracy theorist Louise Mensch.

Monday’s tweet from the team defending Julian Assange slammed former UK conservative MP turned conspiracy theorist Louise Mensch. The attached article is apparently aimed to remind followers of what exactly the Wikileaks legal team thinks of the woman, who’s been smearing Assange for years.

When you see conspiracy theories about Assange this is often who originated them. Yes, really. https://t.co/kLLU4QicJq — Assange Defence (@AssangeDefence) January 14, 2019

The article is an Evening Standard story from 2012 which details Mensch’s admission that she had taken “class A” drugs in her 20s while working in the music industry which “messed with [her] head.” The defense campaign has previously fact-checked Mensch’s “insane” claims against Assange, many of which were shown to be patently false.

On Louise Mensch's latest insanity https://t.co/plUD9toouK

1. It's entirely false

2. WikiLeaks submissions don't even use SSL, but Tor & PGP — Assange Defence (@AssangeDefence) April 30, 2017

Aside from regularly engaging in openly Russophobic stereotypes, Mensch has also been making a steady stream of accusations against figures and movements for having “Kremlin connections” for nearly a decade. Aside from Assange and Trump, Mensch has also claimed that movements as diverse as the Bernie Sanders campaign, #MeToo and Black Lives Matter are all Russian assets or plots.

'Donald do nyeot vorry, have nice drink Dyeyet Coke and relax in special designed bath near large open vindow. Taste? That is Russian spyeshal vitamin, very good for hair growth and impress girls of low social responsibility. Da, da, that is it. Ping you later my vriend' https://t.co/JwHyD7BIEt — Louise Bagshawe (@LouiseBagshawe) January 13, 2019

Last month, Mensch made the accusation that Edward Snowden had released his secret US military documents “under Putin’s direct orders,” unceremoniously tweeting about the possibility of his being executed… and this is not the first time she has talked about the death penalty for figures she believes to be involved in collusion with Russia.

Oh no, @snowden would be executed, of that I have no doubt, were he to be tried here. He committed espionage of military secrets under Putin’s direct orders. — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) December 17, 2018

My sources say the death penalty, for espionage, being considered for @StevenKBannon. I am pro-life and take no pleasure in reporting this. — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) July 19, 2017

Wikileaks responded to the accusations against Snowden with threats of potential legal action for her “serial fabrications.”

@snowden do you want us to sue this serial fabricator? — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 17, 2018

In Assange’s case, Mensch’s accusations often move between the conspiratorial and the strangely personal. Responding to Wikileaks message to the media last week reminding them to avoid certain inflammatory and unproven accusations, Mensch published a series of tweets intended to directly defy the request and personally insult Assange.

So @Wikileaks emailed journalists a list of 140 defamatory things not to say about Julian #Assange. I’ll go first. Thread :)



1.Assange has poor personal hygiene. He stinks, he doesn’t flush the loo, his breath reeks, he walks about with dirty bare feet. https://t.co/l3Ex3WRPiV — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) January 7, 2019

7. Assange doesn’t dye his hair and can’t hack but he is a pathetic narcissist, despite being skinny and weak from his laziness. He once tweeted that women were “dying from love of me” — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) January 7, 2019

Like this story? Share it with a friend!