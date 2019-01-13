Israeli Army ends Northern Shield op targeting ‘Hezbollah tunnels’

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have reportedly discovered the sixth and last tunnel used by Hezbollah militants to enter the country at its Lebanese border. It marks the end of an operation that began in December. “The threat posed by the tunnels has been eliminated,” IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis said on Sunday, according to local media. A tweet published by the IDF claims that the 2,624-feet (800-meter) tunnel was dug from the Lebanese village of Ramyeh.