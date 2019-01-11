Syrian air defenses engage ‘hostile targets’ – state TV

Syrian air defense systems have been activated to intercept a “number of hostile targets,” the state news network reports, claiming that some projectiles have been intercepted.

A warehouse in the vicinity of Damascus International Airport was damaged in the apparent Israeli air raid, a military source told SANA, claiming that the jets fired “several missiles” from the direction of northern Israel. Syrian air defense systems were immediately activated to confront the “hostile missiles,” and managed to intercept “most” of them, the source claimed. The damage from the strikes was “limited,” the news agency noted, without providing any details about possible casualties.

No further details have yet been provided by the Syrian authorities, and it was not immediately clear what kind of targets were engaged, nor how many.

In the past, Israeli forces repeatedly bombed sites in the vicinity of Damascus, claiming their right to attack ‘Iranian targets’ anywhere and at any time, but rarely admitting to having carried out such raids.

