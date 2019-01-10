Topless protesters call for Saudi teen Rahaf al-Qunun to be granted asylum in Australia (VIDEO)

A group of bare-breasted protesters took to the streets outside the Saudi consulate in Sydney to call for teenager Rahaf al-Qunun to be granted asylum after she fled her allegedly abusive family back in the Kingdom.

Four women, calling themselves ‘The Secret Sisterhood’, dressed only in jeans and shoes protested Al-Qunun’s treatment outside the Saudi Consulate in downtown Sydney Thursday.

The demonstrators had messages like “Let her in,” “All women free + safe,” and “Rahaf Sisterhood Hero” emblazoned on their backs.

“We decided to go topless because we believe all women should be able to express themselves freely and safely and we wanted to send a message to Rahaf that we can actually do that in Australia, that women can actually be free and safe,” Secret Sisterhood founder Jacquie Love said, as cited by The Japan Times.

Secret Sisterhood has also started a GoFundMe campaign to raise “resettlement and protection funds” for a woman they have dubbed a “worldwide symbol of women trying to escape oppression.”

Rahaf, 18, was spared deportation back to her family in Saudi Arabia after a wave of social media outcry when she posted dramatic pleas from her Bangkok hotel room.

I wil still here until UN helps me https://t.co/HUFiSodcFC — Rahaf Mohammed رهف محمد (@rahaf84427714) January 7, 2019

based on the 1951 Convention and the 1967 Protocol, I'm rahaf mohmed, formally seeking a refugee status to any country that would protect me from getting harmed or killed due to leaving my religion and torture from my family. — Rahaf Mohammed رهف محمد (@rahaf84427714) January 6, 2019

I seek protection in particular from the following country

Canada/United States/ Australia /United kingdom, I ask any if it Representatives to contact me. — Rahaf Mohammed رهف محمد (@rahaf84427714) January 6, 2019

While she was granted refugee status by the UN High Commissioner for refugees on Wednesday, her ultimate fate remains in the hands of the Australian government.

Australian Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton claimed the woman would not receive “special treatment” but would instead be processed like any other refugee, though whether this means placing her in the notorious facilities on Manus Island remains to be seen.

Rahaf fled first to Kuwait with a view to flying to Australia to seek asylum, but was intercepted in Bangkok airport, where she alleges a Saudi diplomat seized her passport. This diplomat was later filmed saying they should have taken the woman’s phone in light of the publicity she managed to generate via social media.

Saudi Arabia charge d’affaires in Bangkok Mr. Alshuaibi

said “they should have took her phone instead of her passport”



Twitter account has changed the game against what he wished for me



Original video was taken from @djboych9pic.twitter.com/LylDuuwXop — Rahaf Mohammed رهف محمد (@rahaf84427714) January 8, 2019

Meanwhile, others have highlighted that al-Qunun’s case is just one of many worthy of international attention and outcry.

#Saudi feminist Loujain al-Hathloul, 29, was detained in May in unprecedented crackdown vs feminists. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman aide Saud al-Qahtani, personally oversaw her interrogation, which incl waterboarding & threatened to rape & kill her https://t.co/qFu2PblJmdpic.twitter.com/jQ2eXmDt5i — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) December 17, 2018

Take the strange disappearance of Saudi comic Fahad al-Butairi, known as the ‘Jerry Seinfeld’ of Saudi Arabia and his partner, human rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, have disappeared in an apparent crackdown on dissidents and activists in the Kingdom in recent months.

