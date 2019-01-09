Some US officials are ‘first class idiots’ pretending to be mad – Khamenei

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei lashed at politicians in Washington calling them unreliable clowns and idiots, adding that the US’ Iran policy has only made the country flourish.

Some American officials “pretend that they are mad” and are “first-class idiots,” Khamenei said in a speech in the city of Qom in west-central Iran on Wednesday. The remarks were later published on his Twitter account.

Some U.S. officials pretend that they are mad. Of course I don't agree with that, but they are first-class idiots. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) 9 января 2019 г.

“Sometimes the enemy talks like a clown,” he continued, remarking that “a US official" recently said that Tehran should learn about human rights observation from Saudi Arabia.

“What can we call him but a clown?”

Khamenei also wrote that the sanctions placed on Iran in the past allowed the nation to “flourish,” and that the country will “come out of this phase.”

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned that Washington will be “redoubling” diplomatic and commercial efforts to put “real pressure on Iran” in the near future.

Tehran and Washington have been locked in a diplomatic row since US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program. He called the deal “defective at its core” and cited mistrust towards Iran.

Trump’s move was slammed by the EU, Russia and China, all of whom are also signatories of the agreement. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), tasked with monitoring Iran’s nuclear program, said that the nation was complying with the deal.

The White House re-activated sanctions against Iranian energy and banking sector, with officials indicating that the restrictions are aimed at eliminating Tehran’s oil trade. The Islamic Republic’s leadership blasted the sanctions as unprovoked and illegal under international law and promised to retaliate.

