Turkey calls for joint control with Russia & Iran over US troops' pullout from Syria

As the US is experiencing “certain difficulties” with the pullout from Syria, the process should be coordinated with Iran and Russia to prevent “terrorists” from taking up the vacated space, Turkish Foreign Minister suggested.

“The United States have been facing certain difficulties with the process of the troops' withdrawal from Syria. We want to coordinate this process with Russia and Iran, with which we had arranged work in the framework of the Astana process,” Turky's top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday.

Cavusoglu visited Moscow late in December to discuss the situation in Syria. On Wednesday, he mulled bilateral talks between Turkey and Iran, giving no timeframe whatsoever.

At the same time, a tripartite summit in Moscow is being prepared as well, Cavusoglu revealed.

The proposal from Cavusoglu comes as Ankara and Washington are engaged in a bitter war of words over the US troops' withdrawal from Syria. On Tuesday, US National Security advisor John Bolton blasted an opinion piece penned by Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the New York Times as both “offensive and wrong.”

Erdogan praised his own efforts on combatting terrorism in Syria, while criticizing the US-backed operations in Raqqa and the Iraqi city of Mosul, as well as recalling the “lesson of Iraq” and the “premature declarations of victory,” which led to emergence of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorist group.

Prior to that exchange, Bolton demanded safety guarantees for Syria’s Kurds from Turkey, naming it a precondition for the US troops withdrawal from the country. Turkey’s President, in his turn called Bolton’s demands a “huge mistake” and refused to “swallow” them. He also reiterated Ankara’s resolve to fight “terrorism” in Syria, stressing that it actually seeks to protect the “Kurdish brothers” in the neighboring country.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!