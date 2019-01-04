‘Escape room’ game turns deadly: 5 killed & 1 injured in Poland fire

An ‘escape room’ event in Poland turned all too real after a fire broke out inside the locked space, killing five teenage girls and injuring one man. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the blaze.

Five 15-year-old girls died, reportedly of carbon monoxide asphyxiation, while a 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital with burns. The bodies were found after firefighters put out the fire, which had broken out Friday afternoon in the city of Koszalin. The girls were most likely celebrating one of their birthdays, according to police spokeswoman Monika Kosiec.

Polish Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski has ordered fire safety controls be placed in all escape rooms, a type of game in which players locked inside a room or building must find clues to help them get out. The games are popular with Polish teenagers.

President Andrzej Duda tweeted a message of support to the families of the victims, calling it a "devastating tragedy."