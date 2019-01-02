Meanwhile in Russia: Ice swimmers cheerfully plunge into chilly Lake Baikal (VIDEO)

Sub-zero temperatures are no deterrent for a team of hardy Russian ice swimmers, who donned festive attire to jump into frosty Lake Baikal on Tuesday.

The group, seasonally clad in Santa hats, beards and Christmas robes, jogged through the snow in only their shorts to the banks of Lake Baikal in Irkutsk before bravely running into the chilly water.

Not content with their icy swim, some of the group then threw themselves onto the snow to make some snow angels, wearing just their swimming shorts.

One man even buried himself in a layer of snow, smiling and giving a thumbs up for the camera.

