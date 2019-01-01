Bridge collapse in Moscow's Gorky Park sends New Year revelers tumbling down (VIDEO)

A video showing a wooden bridge over a skating rink in Moscow's most popular park splitting in two and sending people flying has emerged online. The incident took place in the middle of the capital's New Year celebrations.

The wooden structure came crashing down when it was packed with revelers listening to the Russian national anthem, traditionally played in many Russian public spaces the minute the new year is ushered in. A distinct cracking noise could be heard before the bridge in Moscow's Gorky Park split in two and collapsed.

The people who were standing on the bridge fell onto the revelers down on the skating rink below.

At least 13 people have been injured in the incident. Fortunately, none of the victims suffered severe or life-threatening injuries from hurtling down from the five-meter [16-foot] high bridge, medics said

