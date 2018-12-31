Russia ‘never had helpers & never will,’ says Putin in New Year’s address

Russia has never had “helpers” aiding it and so the nation should stay united and work as one strong, solid team, President Vladimir Putin told his compatriots in the traditional New Year’s message for 2019.

There are challenges facing Russian in economy, science, education and healthcare, Putin said. Improving the quality of life is also a top priority in the coming year.

We can achieve it only if we stand together side by side. We had never had helpers and will never have.

The Russians thus should continue to “work as a cohesive, united and strong team,” believes Putin.

