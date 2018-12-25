Israel engages air defense to intercept anti-aircraft missile from Syria – IDF
HomeWorld News

Israel engages air defense to intercept anti-aircraft missile from Syria – IDF

Israel engages air defense to intercept anti-aircraft missile from Syria – IDF
FILE PHOTO © Reuters / Nir Elias
The Israeli military says an air defense system was “activated” against an anti-aircraft missile coming from Syria. This comes after Damascus' aerial defenses had fired at incoming targets.

Israel confirmed there was no damage nor were there any injuries among IDF personnel, but offered no further details of the engagement.

Earlier, Syrian state media reported that the country's air defenses had engaged “enemy targets” in the countryside west of Damascus, in an alleged Israeli attack launched from the direction of Lebanon. The jets had reportedly entered Lebanese airspace before attacking their targets in Qatana, in the southwestern suburb of the capital.

According to some reports, up to 22 missiles were fired in the Christmas Day raid, targeting weapons depots used by Iran in Syria.

Though it does not, as a rule, confirm or deny its attributed actions, Israel has launched scores of air raids on targets inside Syria during the past half-decade.

