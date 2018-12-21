1 person killed, 1 injured after shots fired in downtown Vienna restaurant

One person has been killed and one injured in a shootout at a popular tourist restaurant in the Austrian capital’s historic center. It's yet unclear who is behind the incident and what their motives are.

Rescue services said that at least one person was killed in the shooting. They suffered a serious head injury and later succumbed to the wounds. Another injured person is also in critical condition, also suffering from a head injury.

The incident took place in the traditional Austrian Figlmueller restaurant located just few hundred meters away from Vienna’s iconic St. Stephen's Cathedral. Two people with gunshot wounds were found near the restaurant, the local police department said, adding that the details of the incident are still unclear.

About 1.30pm two persons with gunshot wounds were found in Vienna #InnereStadt close to Lugeck. A major police operation is currently going on. There is no threat for non-participants. — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) December 21, 2018

Some witnesses said that several gunmen went on a shooting spree in front of the restaurant around 13:30 (local time), (12:30 GMT).

Police do not treat the incident as a terrorist attack as of yet, the police spokesman, Daniel Fuerst told the Austrian Krone daily.

The shooting suspect is on the run.

Police have cordoned off a large area around the restaurant. Police have launched a large-scale manhunt for the shooting suspect. A helicopter has been scrambled to aid in the search. However, police also said there is not imminent danger for the bystanders.

