‘Possible suicide attempt’: Car rams into crowded bus stop in Germany leaving 1 dead & 9 injured

A woman was killed and nine other people were seriously injured as a car rammed into a group of commuters waiting for a bus in the western German town of Recklinghausen. Police say the driver might have attempted suicide.

A passenger car suddenly strayed into the oncoming lane and plowed through the people at a crowded bus stop midday on Thursday, the witnesses said, describing the scene as “chaotic.”

Ten people were taken to hospital in serious condition, with one woman later succumbing to her injuries.

A woman killed, 9 people injured in #Recklinghausen, Germany, after a man crashed a car in a crowd at a bus stop. Police said they have first indication of attempt suicide. #TerrorAttackhttps://t.co/WuwHLmbcr6 — Bodo! 🌏 (@bodotweets) December 20, 2018

The police believe that the collision was intentional, with spokeswoman, Ramona Hörst, saying that were “first indications of a possible suicide attempt by the man.”

The driver survived the crash and was released from his wrecked car by the firefighters. According to other reports, the man wasn’t trapped in the vehicle.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!