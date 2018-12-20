Syria withdrawal: Trump doesn't want US to be Middle East policeman, spending lives & trillions

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the US will no longer act as the self-proclaimed ‘policeman of the Middle East’ following his decision to withdraw US troops from operations in Syria.

The US President began Thursday’s de facto Twitter press conference by sharing several compliments he had received for his decision to withdraw troops from Syria.

“I’m proud of the President today to hear that he is declaring victory in Syria.” Senator Rand Paul. “I couldn’t agree more with the presidents [sic] decision. By definition, this is the opposite of an Obama decision. Senator Mike Lee,” Trump tweeted.

Trump then decried the United States’ role as the so-called “policeman of the Middle East” arguing that his country had spent “precious lives and trillions of dollars protecting others who, in almost all cases, do not appreciate what we are doing.” He added that the US had received nothing in return for its efforts in the seven-year Syrian conflict and that it was “Time for others to finally fight.”

Does the USA want to be the Policeman of the Middle East, getting NOTHING but spending precious lives and trillions of dollars protecting others who, in almost all cases, do not appreciate what we are doing? Do we want to be there forever? Time for others to finally fight..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

Trump announced the decision to withdraw from Syria on Wednesday via a video posted to his Twitter feed.

After historic victories against ISIS, it’s time to bring our great young people home! pic.twitter.com/xoNjFzQFTp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018

Many allies and opponents have challenged Trump’s claims of victory over the Islamic State with many arguing that the announced withdrawal would constitute the US ceding territory to other global powers like Russia and Iran.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said he had been “blindsided” by the sudden announcement, while Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) claimed the decision was based in “personal or political objectives” as opposed to genuine national security interests.

....Russia, Iran, Syria & many others are not happy about the U.S. leaving, despite what the Fake News says, because now they will have to fight ISIS and others, who they hate, without us. I am building by far the most powerful military in the world. ISIS hits us they are doomed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

Trump added that while Russia and Iran may not like the decision, he was using the withdrawal to further his ambitions of building “by far the most powerful military in the world.”

“ISIS hits us they are doomed!” he summarized.

During his annual Q&A Vladimir Putin actually praised the US decision to withdraw its troops from Syria. He has however expressed some doubt over whether Washington will really pull out considering its military has remained in Afghanistan for 17 years.

