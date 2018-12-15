Tram derails & overturns in Lisbon, sending 26 rush-hour passengers to hospital (VIDEO)

At least 28 people have been injured after a tram derailed and flipped over in the Portuguese capital during Friday evening rush hour, Portuguese emergency services have reported.

The electric vehicle derailed in the Lapa district of Lisbon at around 6:00pm, at a curve at the base of a steep hill, before striking a building and overturning. Emergency services and multiple ambulances rushed to the crash site to pull people out from the flipped tram.

“All the injuries are slight,” the commander of firefighters told reporters, yet at least 26 people –including two children – were taken to the hospital. Among the injured are five Americans, one Chinese, one Filipino and one Guinean, local media reports. The cause of the incident is now under investigation.

