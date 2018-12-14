HomeWorld News

Yellow again? Paris protesters rally against Société Générale’s policies…in SpongeBob outfits

© Lucas Léger / RT France
Hundreds of activists, some dressed as the world famous animated TV character – SpongeBob SquarePants – gathered in Paris, demanding that French bank Société Générale stop investing in shale gas and fossil fuels.

“We are going to clean,” that was the motto of the rally in front of the multinational investment bank in the heart of the French capital. “Armed” with brooms, sponges, mops, and buckets, they started to symbolically clean the walls and the surrounding area of the bank.

“Our determination is even stronger: we will clean the 150 branches of Société Générale de Paris during the day,” Lorette Philippot from the Friends of the Earth group which organized the rally, said.

The protest was held under the close eye of a large number of police officers. The capital is bracing for a new wave of massive Yellow Vests protests on Saturday, that are feared to turn violent.

