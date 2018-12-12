2 police injured in grenade attack in southern Russia – reports

Russian police are on a manhunt for an unknown attacker who reportedly threw a grenade at two police officers at a marketplace in the southern Republic of Ingushetia. The seriously injured officers have been taken to hospital.

The law enforcers suffered multiple shrapnel wounds to their hands and legs, a source told Tass. “They remain conscious. Their condition is of moderate severity, non-critical,” he added.

According to other reports, the officers were sitting in a parked car when a lone attacker tossed a grenade at it.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW