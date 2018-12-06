French Parliament's left parties to discuss a vote of no confidence against government

At least three left-wing parties at the French parliament have agreed to discuss a vote of no confidence against the government, BFMTV reported, citing parliamentary sources.

Among those planning to question Emmanuel Macron’s leadership is La France Insoumise party whose leader Jean-Luc Melenchon has long been a vocal critic of the current leadership. The French Communist Party and the Socialist Party, which ruled the country before the 2017 presidential elections, are also in on the plan.

It’s not yet clear what prompted the three to take this step. But France is currently in turmoil following almost three weeks of unending Yellow Vest protests. Started as a spontaneous rebellion against fuel price hikes and unpopular reforms carried out by Macron, it has gradually grown into one of the most stubborn challenges for the president and swallowed up the whole country.

The rallies held under the motto “on the way to Macron’s resignation” caught the president off-guard in his 18 month in the top job. His approval ratings stand at barely 25 percent as many French citizens view him as elitist and out of touch with the common folk, who are unhappy with many of his reforms, such as tax relief for businesses coupled with cuts to pensioners’ benefits.

Finally the French government had to concede and dropped the fuel tax hike plan – at least for the 2019 budget.

Macron’s handling of the protests and his proposed reforms have angered many opposition parties in parliament. Melenchon has repeatedly called upon the presidency to abolish the fuel tax. “It’s time for the rich to be in solidarity [with people],” he said earlier.

