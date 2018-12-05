Paris abandons fuel tax hike after sweeping protests – French PM

The French government says it has dropped the fuel tax hike plan that has sparked massive Yellow Vests protests and eventually got suspended with a half-year moratorium Tuesday – at least for the 2019 budget.

“The government is ready for dialogue and is showing it because this tax increase has been dropped from the 2019 budget bill,” French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told the lower house of parliament Wednesday.

Philippe did not clarify whether Paris might re-introduce the hike in a budget update later in 2019.

