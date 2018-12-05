Russians everywhere! Iceland’s Miss Universe has her Siberian roots revealed
The titleholder of ‘Miss Universe 2018 – Iceland’ is due to compete against 94 of the world’s most striking beauties on December 17. But while she’ll be representing Reykjavik in contest for the international crown, she was in fact born in the Siberian city of Omsk.
Katrin lived in Siberia until the age of nine when her mother met a man of Icelandic origin and moved to the Nordic country. Both Katrin and her mother gained Icelandic citizenship, but Russia remains near and dear to their hearts as they often return to visit family and friends.
View this post on Instagram
Day 5! It was an honour to work with @smiletrain! What we did was decorating a beautiful frame and write a note for #smiletrain patients who is scheduled to have cleft surgery 💕😁 . . . . . #missuniverse2018 #missuniverse #missuniverseiceland #smiletrain #smile #bebrave #iveland #bangkok #thailand
The Miss Universe website says that the contestant doesn’t just have the looks, but a passion and kindness to match them. She works as a caretaker in a nursing home for the elderly and volunteers to help teen immigrants with their school work and integration.
View this post on Instagram
It was an honour to be invited to a charity event by @einstok.born! An organisation which supports the families of children with rare disease and symptoms. The children’s bravery is unparalleled and they serve as a shining example to us all! 💚 . . . . #BeBrave to inspire and be inspired! . . . #missuniverse #missuniverse2018 #missuniverseiceland #roadtomissuniverse #bebrave #smile #inspire #inspiration
View this post on Instagram
Today is the day!! I am leaving for @missuniverse 2018 in Thailand! Extremely excited to see what this adventure will bring 💙 . . . . . . #missuniverse2018 #missuniverseiceland #bangkok #thailand #packing #reykjavik #iceland #christmastime #pageant #missuniverseiceland2018
View this post on Instagram
Only 16 days left until I will be leave for Thailand 🇹🇭 to represent my gorgeous country Iceland at an international level in Miss Universe 2018! Miss Universe is something I have always been very passionate about and now when my dream trip is just around the corner I am doing my very best in preparation for it. There are many different subjects I should have on point but what is most important for me is my mental state. A few days ago, a book was recommended to me (@realniasanchez 💕) which really inspired me to work even harder than I already am, its name is “Your best life now” by Joel Osteen. I truly recommend this amazing book to everyone because it will convince you to work more and harder to achieve your dreams! . . Carlos Velez @carlosvelezstudios ! HMUA: @alileemua ; with Swimwear from our sponsor : @vizcayaswimwear; jewelry by Charlie Lapson @charlielapson . #missuniverseiceland #missiceland #roadtomissuniverse #BeBrave #missuniverse2018 #reykjavik #iceland #carlosvelezphoto #alileemua #charlielapson #charlielapsonjewelry
"I am an immigrant myself, and know from my own experience all the difficulties that newcomer face as they move to another country and try to get used to a different language and culture", she told fashion blog Lady Code in November.
Elenudottir seems naturally talented with languages as she is fluent in English, Russian and Icelandic but is also passionate about learning Danish, Latin, French, and even Latin. Other than learning different languages, the Russian-Icelandic’s hobbies include running long distances and going to the theatre.
View this post on Instagram
While preparing for my first pageant @missuniverseiceland I discovered how frustrated and stressed I was one month before the finals. Everything went very well and I saw progress in everything I did, but negative thoughts were coming almost everyday! My family and friends noticed it and they recommended me to do two things everyday. After one week of using those tips I felt better than I did ever before, even before starting my preparation! THINK POSITIVE Your body believes what you think, so focus on the positive. - I started every day by saying out loud in the mirror, what I am thankful for and what I love in myself! - Smile, even though you don’t want to. Everything starts to be brighter and happier with yourself! . . #BeBrave to embrace yourself and smile! . . Makeup and photo by @lisagartistry . . #missuniverse #missuniverseiceland #missuniverseiceland2018 #smile #positivity #loveyourself #gratitude #california
And, in what will bring the angelic beauty closer to the general population, she admitted her favorite food is Italian, including lasagna, pizza and pasta, but most importantly, that she cannot live without carbs!
View this post on Instagram
I am so thrilled! Only 2 days left until I will finally step on the stage and represent this beautiful natural phenomenon, midnight sun! The question I get very often is “Why Midnight Sun?” - Midnight sun is my very first memory of Iceland! Moving from Russia I remember being amazed how bright it was outside over the night time! 🌄 . . . . #missuniverseiceland #missuniverseiceland2018 #roadtomissuniverse #missmidnightsun #MissUniverse2018 #iceland #hafnarfjörður #dream #beauty #confidence #bebrave
Elenudottir will be contesting for the international crown in less than two weeks, but said that for her holding the title of Miss Universe is not merely about the aesthetics but being a “modern woman who is aware of the issues in our society and has her personal opinions on them.”
View this post on Instagram
What is your favourite sport? My favourite is running! I can’t explain how, but after a run I feel so relieved and happy, no matter how I felt when I started running! 👟 . . . . Photos by @denis.weinman . . . . #BeBrave #missuniverseiceland #missunuverseiceland2018 #missuniverse #roadtomissuniverse #iceland #reykjavik #health #running #runningmotivation
She’s “therefore always following global news and constantly listening to powerful speeches from independent minded people and experts.”
