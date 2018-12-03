Trump laments ‘crazy’ US defense spending & arms race with ‘rivals’ China & Russia

You may think the person bragging about how much money his policy is giving to the Pentagon would be the last person to complain about it. Think again. Donald Trump called this defense spending hike “crazy!”

Under the incumbent US president the country has made a sharp turn towards a more aggressive foreign policy. He reversed the Obama-era limitations on defense spending, pushing a multibillion hike in the military budget for FY2018 and FY2019 through Congress.

Trump’s administration also passed a number of key national security documents like the Nuclear Posture Review and the National Military Strategy, which stated that a confrontation with Russia and China are primary goals for the US military.

Also on rt.com Terrorism no longer primary US concern, focus on competing with Russia & China: new Defense Strategy

Yet, there is a critic in the White House, who apparently thinks little of these accomplishments, which the Trump administration showcases at every opportunity. His name is Donald Trump.

The US president unleashed a barrage of tweets on Monday, starting with describing his meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping at a G20 summit in Argentina as “an extraordinary one” and “a BIG leap forward”, and ending with an “I have a dream-esque” vision of Xi, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and himself ending an arms race.

I am certain that, at some time in the future, President Xi and I, together with President Putin of Russia, will start talking about a meaningful halt to what has become a major and uncontrollable Arms Race. The U.S. spent 716 Billion Dollars this year. Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

This tweet however doesn’t seem to be a signal that the US may downsize its military to a scale that wouldn’t surpass ten other biggest defense spenders combined.

Too bad. Just think of what could be done if resources were freed up this way. The Mexican border wall. A moon base. National healthcare and paid maternity leave.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!