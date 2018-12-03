‘It's the real me!’ Nigerian president denies impostor charge… but isn’t that what a clone would do?

An attempt by Nigeria’s president to reassure his countrymen that he is alive, and wasn’t replaced by an impostor during a long medical leave, failed to convince everyone because that’s exactly what a clone would say, isn’t it?

Rumors of a double or a clone ruling the country instead of President Muhammadu Buhari have plagued the minds of Nigerians for roughly a year ever since the 75-year-old returned from his medical treatments in the UK, looking all reborn.

One of the questions that came up today in my meeting with Nigerians in Poland was on the issue of whether I‘ve been cloned or not. The ignorant rumours are not surprising — when I was away on medical vacation last year a lot of people hoped I was dead. pic.twitter.com/SHTngq6LJU — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 2, 2018

When publicly confronted and asked if he was an impostor by a member of the Nigerian community in Poland, Buhari finally addressed the rumors, slamming them as irresponsible, but reassuring the audience he was the real deal.

It’s the real me, l assure you.

Yet such a direct but seemingly prepared answer managed to convince just a few of his Twitter followers, who noted that only a genuine impostor would answer that question this way.

clone or clone, it is u we want. Ur clone is far better than them Wen they are in power. — Ambrose (@Ambrose81564938) December 3, 2018

Remove your cap for once let's see the bald head of Buhari we knew in 2015. Let's have presidential media chat which you've bn avoiding. Which presidential debate are you planning to be part of? When wl you tell us the much you know Nigeria, ruling by proxy is your modus, why? — Samson Uchenna Eze (@Samsino79) December 2, 2018

This act of yours is a confirmation of what Nnamdi KANU is saying. That you're a body double, a Jubril from Sudan. The issue is simple, take off your cap, do a media chat in Nigeria. Is it so hard? Who are you? Jubril? Sudanese?Who?The shadows and shrouds of a so called president — CHYCHY CHUKWU (@CHYCHYCHUKWU) December 3, 2018

I wish I was the President for just this moment. I would have said: "Yes, it is true that I was cloned. This is Jibrin speaking and I take telepathic directives from Buhari. — Chuks Cashie (@realchukscashie) December 2, 2018

Conspiracy theories about the president sprouted like mushrooms after Buhari took a number of trips to the UK last year to seek medical treatment for an undisclosed malady. While the presidency repeatedly rejected rumors that the head of state was terminally ill or dead, failure to disclose his illness prompted rumors that the president could have been cloned. Another rumor suggests that the top seat is currently occupied by an impostor, namely an imaginative Jibril Aminu of Sudan.

Take a look at his hands and fingers, does it look 80 years old sick Buhari finger,No !

Is obvious This is an imposter jubril from Sudan,even Obama gets older as US president but Buhari all of a sudden gets younger and fresher as a president ,Why can’t black man investigate pic.twitter.com/CMm6X45WDN — IgboAwake Org (@IgboawakeOrg) November 29, 2018

Fake certificate and cloned Jubrin Mohammadu Buhari all in the evil contraption called Nigeria pic.twitter.com/OOO8mw31oC — Ipobincataluñya (@ipobincatalunya) November 19, 2018

Can you see we have two Buhari here? One is late Buhari and Jubril from Sudan when was on tourist visit before he now permanently occupy Aso rock as an impostor...#SupportBiafraReferendum !!! pic.twitter.com/dAs33SGszO — Amara Chiukwu (@AmaraBiafra) November 27, 2018

#Yorubas are a bunch of liars, cheats & born cowards. This is clearly seen in their dastardly act of shying away from the #truth that @MBuhari is dead & impersonated by #Jubril Aminu from #Sudan. pic.twitter.com/YwMT4Gch6H — UrattaZoneA (@a_uratta) December 1, 2018

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!