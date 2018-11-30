Paris goes bear-zerk as new ‘residents’ settle in (PHOTOS)

A Paris neighborhood has seen an influx of some surprising new residents. Around 50 giant teddy bears have been spotted hanging around the streets and in cafes and restaurants.

The furry companions have been spotted at metro stations, chilling on cafe terraces, working out at the gym and even inside cars all around Gobelins in the 13th Arrondissement over the past few weeks.

The 1.4 meter high bears belong to a bookseller, named Philippe, who decided to let them lose in a bid to brighten up the area and people’s days. He has been lending the giant teddy bears out to people who want to pose with them around town, and then watching the hilarious results.

The bears’ adventures are being documented on a Facebook page, which shows they are just like us: commuting on the Metro, having dinner with friends, and even learning to drive.

The teddy bears are proving popular with locals, and even Mayor Anne Hidalgo has voiced her approval for her new constituents, saying they are bringing people together.

Depuis le mois d'octobre, le quartier des Gobelins compte de nouveaux habitants : une cinquantaine d'ours en peluche géants qui égayent le quartier, suscitent la curiosité, l'amusement et crée du lien entre les gens. Tout simplement. Bravo et Merci ! 🐻https://t.co/HxvMzd4mL5 — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) November 21, 2018

The bears are going to stick around until at least after Christmas, Philippe told Le Parisien.

