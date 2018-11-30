A 3.8 magnitude earthquake has struck south of Buenos Aires, where world leaders are gathered for the G20 summit.

The quake hit an area located 33 kilometers south of the city, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.

It had a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

It occurred on the first day of the G20 summit, with world leaders gathered in Buenos Aires. They are slated to discuss a range of topics, with global trade expected to be at the forefront.

I was sitting next to @GalloVOA in the @WhiteHouse press filing center here in Buenos Aires and we heard this rumble and saw the chandeliers sway slightly. I assured him that as a veteran of many seismic events this was not an #earthquake. Wrong. https://t.co/UlPZucYWLk — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) November 30, 2018

Although the quake wasn't widely felt by those in Buenos Aires, news that it had struck an area near the G20 prompted quite a few jokes online - most of them to do with US President Donald Trump.

"Small earthquake hits Buenos Aires".



Trump: "I survived an earthquake today. They tell me it's the biggest earthquake ever to hit planet earth". — Thommo ⚇ (@waynethompson73) November 30, 2018

oh my god there hasn't been an earthquake in Argentina since the 80's, Trump arrives and there's an EARTHQUAKE — dani (@rhaegalsjon) November 30, 2018

The earthquake was trump stomping around. — Bob Eden (@reden419) November 30, 2018

One person asked @TheTweetOfGod if the earthquake was God's way of trying to make the world a peaceful place.

Earthquake hits near Argentina capital as world leaders attend G20 summit @TheTweetOfGod is this you? Are you trying to make world peaceful ;) — Deepak Kumar (@catalogenvs) November 30, 2018

And another took it as a sign from Mother Earth herself.

Mother Earth 🌎 #earthquake is trying to be heard in Buenos Aires it is time to act now before it’s too late 03.012.18 #TakeYourSeat — Lulu Luckock (@lululuckock) November 30, 2018

