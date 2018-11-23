Police in Chile storm a demonstration to protest femicide (VIDEO)

Women protesting femicide, misogyny and racism in Santiago, Chile were met with tear gas and water cannons as police attempted to control the crowds gathered in the capital.

About 15,000 women marched through Santiago on Thursday as part of a demonstration to protest male violence before the upcoming International Day against Violence against Women.

Video footage shows protesters running from police and tearing down barriers, and police are seen lining the streets in riot gear.

The protest was organized by the Chilean Network against Violence towards Women.

