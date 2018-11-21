Pizza and chopsticks: D&G catwalk show in China cancelled after ‘racist ad’ outcry
The high fashion brand found itself facing claims of racism for producing the ad, which features an Asian model attempting unsuccessfully to eat traditional Italian food with chopsticks.
The offending ad, which was posted to D&G’s Instagram account in three parts, shows the Chinese woman wearing the brand’s clothing and nervously laughing while trying to use chopsticks to eat pizza, spaghetti and a large cannoli. A male voiceover repeatedly suggests that the cannoli is “too big” for her to handle, prompting one Instagram commenter to write that the “offensive sexual innuendos are blatant.”
View this post on Instagram
#DGlovesChina ? More like #DGdesperateforthatChineseRMB lol. In a bid to further appeal to luxury's covetable Chinese consumers, @dolcegabbana released some hella offensive “instructional” videos on the usage of chopsticks. Pandering at it's finest, but taken up a notch by painting their target demographic as a tired and false stereotype of a people lacking refinement/culture to understand how to eat foreign foods and an over-the-top embellishment of cliché ambient music, comical pronunciations of foreign names/words, and Chinese subtitles (English added by us), which begs the question—who is this video actually for? It attempts to target China, but instead mocks them with a parodied vision of what modern China is not...a gag for amusement. Dolce & Gabbana have already removed the videos from their Chinese social media channels, but not Instagram. Stefano Gabbana has been on a much-needed social media cleanse (up until November 2nd), so maybe he kept himself busy by meddling with the marketing department for this series. Who wants to bet the XL cannoli “size” innuendos were his idea? Lmao. • #dolceandgabbana #altamoda #rtw #dgmillennials #stefanogabbana #shanghai #chinese #italian #cannoli #meme #wtf #dumb #lame #chopsticks #foodie #tutorial #cuisine #italianfood #asianmodel #asian #chinesefood #dietprada
The Italian brand was intending to humorously promote its new ‘D&G Loves China’ campaign, but judging by the swift critical reaction on social media, its efforts did not go down well, resulting in the cancellation of the upcoming catwalk show as the #BoycottDolce hashtag took off.
Matters had been made worse when the official Instagram accounts for Dolce & Gabbana and frontman Stefano Gabbana himself posted derogatory comments about Chinese culture on Wednesday – the day the catwalk show was scheduled to take place. Business of Fashion reported that the show was cancelled after pressure from local government authorities, but that was not confirmed.
D&G claimed in an Instagram post that the offensive comments posted by the two accounts were the result of a hack. It later released a statement on Twitter, writing that the cancellation of the show was "very unfortunate" and that the brand had tried to create something "with love and passion for China" – but did not apologize directly for the offensive ad itself, which remains published on its official Instagram page.
Diet Prada, an Instagram account which regularly highlights issues with top brands posted about the D&G ad, which they said painted the company’s target Chinese demographic “as a tired and false stereotype of people lacking refinement/culture to understand how to eat foreign foods.”
November 21, 2018
Chinese website Jing Daily, which writes about luxury consumer trends in China, said that as more Western brands were attempting to market themselves in China, “big mistakes in tone and taste are being made,” adding that the brand seemed to be “trivializing China’s centuries-old culture and depicting Chinese women in a stereotypical and even racist way.”
Hundreds of social media users blasted the company for the ad, with one writing “as a Chinese citizen and a loyal customer for years, this video is ridiculously offensive. It's taking stereotype and ignorance to the next level.”
Another wrote: “I’m pretty sure Chinese know not to eat pizza or cannolo with chopsticks,” adding that the ad was “nothing but mockery against the Chinese tradition.”
Like this story? Share it with a friend!