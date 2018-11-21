Icebreaker fail: Woman suffers broken ankle after testing ‘water’ in frozen lake (VIDEO)

A lingerie-clad outdoor enthusiast tested the waters of a frozen lake in Balashikha, Russia last week, or at least tried to. Her epic (and painful) fail has now spread far and wide across the internet.

With an impact that echoed across social media, half-naked Viktoria Kushnir braved the ice in the hopes of crashing through to the undoubtedly freezing waters, but alas it was not meant to be.

Instead, a large crack was left on the ice, and in her ankle bone. The injured woman’s companion and cameraman offers little comfort, laughing and swearing as she limps back to shore with more than just a bruised ego. The video has been viewed over 1.3 million times on the popular viral content website Liveleak.

“I didn't see it it was frozen, I didn't bruise it, my leg was hurt the most (broken),” Kushnir said on VK.

“I didn't do it for video, just for myself, but it turned out so good, I decided to share it. I don't mind, I can laugh at my misfortunes and at misfortunes of others.”

“Excellent way to break a hip. Or multiple vertebrae. Or cause spinal cor[d] damage from the impact compression...” wrote one commenter on YouTube.

“In former Soviet Russia ice breaks you,” wrote another.

Though popular, the clip has a long way to go before reaching the virality of the original ice bomb fail courtesy of German band Syskill, whose video has amassed over 32.6 million views in the six years since it was posted.

