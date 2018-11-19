Knife-wielding man in critical condition after attacking Danish police officers

Police in Denmark say a man has been shot and critically injured after he attempted to attack patrolling officers with a knife in a suburb of Aarhus.

The incident unfolded around 1pm local time as a knife-wielding man lunged at officers on Karen Blixens Boulevard in Brabrand.

Police opened fire on the assailant and the man is now in a “critical condition,” according to local law enforcement.

En mand blev lidt over kl. 13 skudt af betjente fra Østjyllands Politi, efter han angreb en patrulje med en kniv på Karen Blixens Bld i Brabrand. Han er p.t. i kritisk tilstand. Vi er fortsat massivt til stede i området, mens vi efterforsker. Opdatering følger. #politidk — Østjyllands Politi (@OjylPoliti) November 19, 2018

A large police presence remains in the area as a technical examination is carried out.

The Danish National Police revealed that the incident is now being investigated by the Independent Police Appeals Authority because officers used their firearms.

Police have not commented on whether the incident is being treated as a terrorist attack.

