Purr-severance: Cats went viral trying to gain entry to museum for 2 years (VIDEOS)
The orange and white cat called Gosaku and his black furry friend Ken-Chan are well known to the building’s security staff –who are constantly on guard for the pesky animals– and have become reluctant mascots for the museum.
にらみ合いー突撃ー防御ー再突破ー捕獲ーお見送り。本日も近所の黒猫と警備の方の攻防がありました。特別展「招き猫亭コレクションー猫まみれ」なので入館を許可したいところですが、作品保全のため、丁重にお帰りいただきました。展覧会ＨＰはコチラ：https://t.co/LJMNYF9Vogpic.twitter.com/11m7mWVr3I— 尾道市立美術館 (@bijutsu1) March 22, 2017
A museum in Japan spends most of its day refusing entry to 2 cats trying to get in @bijutsu1pic.twitter.com/WK4M3Y51hc— Rajiv (@jiffington) November 13, 2018
The persistent pets have been reportedly attempting to access the museum ever since it held an exhibition of cat photographs by Mitsuaki Iwago in 2016.
映像『また明日。See you tomorrow. 』（H301031）スタッフ撮影の美術館周辺の猫スナップをご紹介。（spin off 2018、不定期配信） #尾道#千光寺公園#尾道市立美術館#猫#茶トラ#cat#onomichipic.twitter.com/ENOlWIHYkl— 尾道市立美術館 (@bijutsu1) October 31, 2018
『ごめんナァ。sorry 』（H301109）スタッフ撮影の美術館周辺の猫スナップをご紹介。（spin off 2018、不定期配信） #尾道#千光寺公園#尾道市立美術館#猫#黒猫#cat#onomichipic.twitter.com/SgSoiNtUIt— 尾道市立美術館 (@bijutsu1) November 12, 2018
Countless clips of cats attempting to outsmart security guards to break into the museum have been viewed millions of times online. They have even become an attraction themselves, with fans often travelling to see them in action at the museum entrance.
警備員さん「チケットない方はダメ」。黒猫様「あにゃー」 pic.twitter.com/X9Chynkm5V— むくすけ (@mukusuke) June 26, 2016
映像『よし、大丈夫。OK, no progress. 』（H301109）スタッフ撮影の美術館周辺の猫スナップをご紹介。（spin off 2018、不定期配信） #尾道#千光寺公園#尾道市立美術館#猫#黒猫#cat#onomichipic.twitter.com/YuVILlbwOt— 尾道市立美術館 (@bijutsu1) November 12, 2018
"We occasionally tweet the cat snaps around the art museum that the staff shot, sometimes tea tiger and occasionally black cat have been trying to enter from the door two or three times a week,” a museum employee told Yahoo Japan.
映像『両雄 two great cats 』（H301103）スタッフ撮影の美術館周辺の猫スナップをご紹介。（spin off 2018、不定期配信） #尾道#千光寺公園#尾道市立美術館#猫#茶トラ#黒猫#cat#onomichipic.twitter.com/OKThZhfnOr— 尾道市立美術館 (@bijutsu1) November 3, 2018
The infamous cats have reportedly never actually made it into the museum; however, they did once make a beeline for the gift shop – which now stocks merchandise celebrating the cats.
