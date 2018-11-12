HomeWorld News

'Stan Lee did more for me than any politician ever could': Most personal send-offs to Marvel legend

Stan Lee ©  REUTERS/Issei Kato
The death of the only man in comics as iconic as his super-powered heroes, Stan Lee, has brought out heartfelt tributes from those to whom he was more than the creator of Spider Man and the Hulk.

Many of the world's most successful people revealed their vulnerabilities as they thanked Lee, who died at the age of 95 on Monday, for creating the stories and characters that helped them through the toughest parts of their lives.

Artists, and not just those working in comic books, spoke of being inspired not only by his work as the head of Marvel - where he helped to create the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Black Panther and Doctor Strange - but the moral resilience shown by his complex and often flawed characters.

There were tributes from many of the thousands who literally owe their entire professional existence, and billion-dollar earnings, to those brainstorming sessions at the New York Marvel office in the 1960s.

Those who have known him in the past five decades, as he transformed from a writer to the public face of Marvel, gave their accounts of the man - giving a hint of both his easy charisma, and his playful irascibility.

R.I.P. Stan Lee. We have lost a Titan of Creativity and Industry. These are my last photos with Stan, taken in August at his home by Jon Bollerjack. I was summoned by “The Man”, he wanted a friendly face, a change of pace. I was up the next day. He was peaceful and comfortable and in great spirits. He sat in his favorite chair overlooking his pool and the beautiful canyons. I thanked him for being a visionary, not just creatively, but being a visionary in bringing Marvel to Hollywood, knowing how well they would be served by tv and film. Kids of the 1970’s, kids my age grew up with The Hulk tv show, live action Spider Man TV movies, Dr. Strange film on CBS. It was an exciting time and it was a result of Stan’s decision to travel west and present the Marvel characters to Hollywood. He started the Marvel Age Of Comics as well as the Marvel Age Of Film that we enjoy today. I have many stories from my history and travels with Stan. We never had a better Ambassador. And we won’t ever see another like him. All I know is the Good Lord has pulled up a chair and Stan is currently bending all the ears in the heaven’s with his amazing tales and lore. They are hanging on his every word and sentence. #stanlee #marvel #hulk #fantasticfour #xmen #spiderman #thor #excelsior

But while Lee himself complained that there was never enough time on Earth to realize all of his creative plans, everyone else felt he lived through several lifetimes in one, and left a legacy that would be secure for centuries more.

