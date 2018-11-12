'Stan Lee did more for me than any politician ever could': Most personal send-offs to Marvel legend

The death of the only man in comics as iconic as his super-powered heroes, Stan Lee, has brought out heartfelt tributes from those to whom he was more than the creator of Spider Man and the Hulk.

Many of the world's most successful people revealed their vulnerabilities as they thanked Lee, who died at the age of 95 on Monday, for creating the stories and characters that helped them through the toughest parts of their lives.

Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018

Marvel Comics didn't just entertain me as a kid. They were the first thing in my life that made me feel ok being a depressed oddball with a big head and mis-shaped joints. Peter Parker got made fun of in school more than I did. The X-Men were BORN THAT WAY. RIP + thanks Stan Lee — Chris Gethard (@ChrisGethard) November 12, 2018

Marvel was my childhood. Comics, cartoons, and cards. It helped shape my creativity and I fell in love with fantasy. Rogue and Storm got me through my addiction. I leaned on their stories through some of my darkest times. Thank you, Stan Lee. Forever grateful for you. 🖤 — Kyle Krieger (@kylekrieger) November 12, 2018

Artists, and not just those working in comic books, spoke of being inspired not only by his work as the head of Marvel - where he helped to create the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Black Panther and Doctor Strange - but the moral resilience shown by his complex and often flawed characters.

At age 7, I drew this weird portrait of Stan Lee and asked my Mom to send it to him. Thankfully she didn't because 30+ years later, I got to give it to the great one in person. Thanks for all the fun Stan #Excelsiorpic.twitter.com/IpfYBSjWyf — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 12, 2018

To Stan Lee: Thank you for making my childhood so much more exciting with your astonishing superhero characters. Thank you for inspiring me to think and dream big. Thank you for the Hulk, Thor, Fantastic Four and many others. You will be sadly missed. RIP. — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) November 12, 2018

I wrote a fan letter to Stan Lee as a kid. He sent me a thank you note and a signed copy of HOW TO DRAW COMICS THE MARVEL WAY. There is a part where it compares two different ways to frame a dialogue scene. I literally started my filmmaking education there. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee died. He did more for me than most politicians ever could. — Brian Q Quinn (@BQQuinn) November 12, 2018

There were tributes from many of the thousands who literally owe their entire professional existence, and billion-dollar earnings, to those brainstorming sessions at the New York Marvel office in the 1960s.

No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan#Excelsior! — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) November 12, 2018

“Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created. A super hero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect." –Bob Igerhttps://t.co/pLTKx1R0dFpic.twitter.com/Uj9fqHpZXg — Disney (@Disney) November 12, 2018

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee#Wolverinepic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018

Not enough kind words to post about my dear friend @TheRealStanLee

My life wouldn’t be the same without his incredible talent as a creator, storyteller and friend 👍🏽



Rest In Peace Stan. You’ll be missed.

.#legend#hulk#stanlee#rippic.twitter.com/9XU45GHCnq — Lou Ferrigno (@LouFerrigno) November 12, 2018

Those who have known him in the past five decades, as he transformed from a writer to the public face of Marvel, gave their accounts of the man - giving a hint of both his easy charisma, and his playful irascibility.

Excelcior!

I met Stan Lee once. In a recording session.

Everyone was very respectful.

He was having none of it.

Me - "An honor to meet you Mr. Lee"

SL - "Stan!"

Me - "Okay...It's and honor to..."

SL - "Okay...."

Me - "..."

SL - "Who are you again?"

Me - "Clancy"

SL - "Okay" pic.twitter.com/BfrvTzVTFy — Clancy Brown (@RealClancyBrown) November 12, 2018

I was first interviewed for Stan Lee's obituary about 20 years ago. I was happy he defied the reaper and carried on. With Stan gone, an era really does come to an end. He was the happy huckster that comics needed. And he really did alliterate like that when you talked to him. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 12, 2018

The one time I saw him in person, I was volunteering with @cbldf at NY Comic Con 07 or 08. I was grabbing tea for @neilhimself and there was a whoosh of energy when this entourage of groovy elder dudes walked into the green room. He was something else, man. #RIPStanLeepic.twitter.com/TEE6VDRqpH — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) November 12, 2018

But while Lee himself complained that there was never enough time on Earth to realize all of his creative plans, everyone else felt he lived through several lifetimes in one, and left a legacy that would be secure for centuries more.

Rest in peace, Stan Lee. The many worlds of imagination & delight you created for humanity will last forever. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee lived 95 years and got to see the characters he co-created become the most popular things in the world. That’s a pretty great run. — Patrick Willems (@patrickhwillems) November 12, 2018

RIP Stan Lee. All he did was reinvent an art form. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) November 12, 2018

stan lee created an entire universe for us before leaving this one. rip to a legend — MAJOR LAZER (@MAJORLAZER) November 12, 2018

