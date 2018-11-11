HomeWorld News

Thumbs up! Putin shakes hands with Trump and Melania during WWI ceremony in Paris (PHOTOS)

Get short URL
Thumbs up! Putin shakes hands with Trump and Melania during WWI ceremony in Paris (PHOTOS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump as they attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day in Paris, France, November 11, 2018. © Reuters / Ludovic Marin
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump greeted one another during the World War I centenary commemorations in Paris, with the two leaders seen shaking hands and making other warm gestures during the event.

Although both leaders were late to the ceremony, they appeared to be happy to see each other upon their arrival. Putin and Trump were seen nodding at each other, with the Russian leader even tapping his US counterpart on the shoulder and offering up a thumbs up sign.

READ MORE: Topless FEMEN protester almost throws herself at Trump’s motorcade in Paris (VIDEO)

Putin also greeted the US First Lady Melania Trump with a warm handshake.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as he arrives to attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day in Paris, France, November 11, 2018. © Reuters / Ludovic Marin

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet Russian President Vladimir Putin during a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day in Paris, France, November 11, 2018. Reuters / Francois Mori

Dozens of world leaders have come to France to participate in commemorative events marking the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies