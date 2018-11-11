Thumbs up! Putin shakes hands with Trump and Melania during WWI ceremony in Paris (PHOTOS)

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump greeted one another during the World War I centenary commemorations in Paris, with the two leaders seen shaking hands and making other warm gestures during the event.

Although both leaders were late to the ceremony, they appeared to be happy to see each other upon their arrival. Putin and Trump were seen nodding at each other, with the Russian leader even tapping his US counterpart on the shoulder and offering up a thumbs up sign.

Putin also greeted the US First Lady Melania Trump with a warm handshake.

Dozens of world leaders have come to France to participate in commemorative events marking the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI.

