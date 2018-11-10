Torrential downpour bursts ceiling tiles at Saudi airport (VIDEOS)

The Arabian peninsula has been battered by extreme weather in recent weeks and it’s taking its toll on Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure. New footage shows a deluge bursting through the ceiling of one of the country’s main airports.

Video shows the roof tiling at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh completely buckled under the weight of water which is gushing from the ceiling and pooling on the floor.

The downpour is so heavy that one could be forgiven for thinking that it was raining inside the building.

Airport staff can be seen attempting to mop up the flooding as water continues to rain in. Despite the drastic situation authorities said that all airport facilities continued operate normally throughout the downpour and the situation was resolved quickly, according to DAWN.

Several regions of the kingdom have been affected by extreme weather conditions in the past month leading to widespread thunderstorms and intermittent power outages. The last two weeks of October saw the most extreme weather in decades with at least 14 killed and hundreds more left stranded due to flooding.

