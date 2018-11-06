VIDEO of passenger plane ‘suspended mid-air’ sparks wild theories on social media

Footage of a plane, which has ‘stopped’ mid-air, has been captured by baffled motorists just outside Moscow. The “mysterious” occurrence has triggered intense online speculation.

Video, captured by onlookers travelling in their car close to Vnukovo airport, shows a passenger jet apparently suspended mid-air.

The strange occurrence sparked wild theories online, with many users claiming it to be a “glitch in the Matrix” while others suggested that the pilots simply engaged a handbrake.

Some users however, pointed out that it was just an optical illusion, caused by low speed of the plane, which was apparently landing, and high winds blowing in its direction. Clear weather and position of the motorists, who travelled towards the plane, have only made the plane look even more suspended.

