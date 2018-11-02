At least 7 killed as bus carrying Christians attacked in Egypt
At least seven people were killed and more than a dozen wounded in an attack on a bus transporting Coptic Christians to a monastery in Minya, Egypt, a local archbishop told Reuters.
Heavy gunfire reportedly broke out as a bus carrying Coptic Christian pilgrims was on its way to the Monastery of Saint Samuel the Confessor.
A similar attack occurred in 2017, when masked gunmen opened fire on a bus convoy carrying Copts to the same monastery, killing 28 people and injuring 22.
