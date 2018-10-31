NATO’s secret weapon? Chiseled Norwegian man-bun hunk promotes massive war games (PHOTOS)

In a stroke of tactical genius, NATO has mobilized a dreamy naval officer to promote its massive war games in Norway. Some say that the sailor’s copious man bun could give the alliance a decisive edge in a future Instagram war.

Lasse Løkken Matberg is a lieutenant in the Royal Norwegian Navy – but he’s also an extremely handsome part-time model. NATO, it appears, has enlisted his genetic gifts to promote Trident Juncture, the humungous 30-nation military exercise being held in Norway.

Want to see more of @lasselom? Next week, he will also take part in #TridentJuncture 18, #NATO’s biggest exercise in decades. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/uqG4vQXU2R — NATO (@NATO) October 26, 2018

Although Lasse is slated to make more appearances on NATO’s social media pages, the Norwegian has already left the internet smitten with dreams of delicious man-bunned Vikings.

Others joked that Lasse could help NATO to “Instagram the f*ck out of Russia.” Sure, why not?

Matberg told ABC News that his new gig with NATO had sparked intense interest in his modelling work – with “99 percent” of feedback being positive.

