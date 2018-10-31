NATO’s secret weapon? Chiseled Norwegian man-bun hunk promotes massive war games (PHOTOS)
Lasse Løkken Matberg is a lieutenant in the Royal Norwegian Navy – but he’s also an extremely handsome part-time model. NATO, it appears, has enlisted his genetic gifts to promote Trident Juncture, the humungous 30-nation military exercise being held in Norway.
Want to see more of @lasselom? Next week, he will also take part in #TridentJuncture 18, #NATO’s biggest exercise in decades. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/uqG4vQXU2R— NATO (@NATO) October 26, 2018
Although Lasse is slated to make more appearances on NATO’s social media pages, the Norwegian has already left the internet smitten with dreams of delicious man-bunned Vikings.
Others joked that Lasse could help NATO to “Instagram the f*ck out of Russia.” Sure, why not?
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
.. its #Friday again 😀 It’s been another busy week at my end, happy that the bags are packed and #Spain and #Alicante is happening this #weekend📍🙆🏼♂️🇪🇸 YAY Anyone know if its still summer down there? 😌☀️ Have a nice one everyone ☺️❤️ #military #nato #uniform #lieutenant #forsvaret #sportsofficer #wearenato
Matberg told ABC News that his new gig with NATO had sparked intense interest in his modelling work – with “99 percent” of feedback being positive.
