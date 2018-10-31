'I might not survive’: Indian journalist makes tearful message to his mom while under attack (VIDEO)

A chilling video of an Indian cameraman giving what he thought was likely to be his last message to his mother has gone viral. The man recorded the footage while under a Maoist attack.

Footage has emerged of Mor Mukut Sharma, an employee of national broadcaster Doordarshan, telling his mother how much he loves her and that he doubts he’ll make it out of the attack alive.

“Chances are that I will be killed in this attack. The situation is not right,” Sharma says against the sound of bullets being fired in the backgrounds, the Hindustan Times reports.

Dramatic video by the Doordarshan Journalist Mormukut during the Maoist terror attack yesterday in Dantewada during which his colleague from national broadcaster along with 2 Chattisgarh Police Jawans were killed. Life of journalists working in conflict zones is very difficult. pic.twitter.com/JLdjDJUWOY — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 31, 2018

Sharma had been sent to the Dantewada’s district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday to cover upcoming elections with two other staff members.

He and another colleague just narrowly escaped death as they crawled into a ditch to save themselves. While the pair made it out alive, their colleague and fellow cameraman Achyut Anand Sahu, however, was killed. Two police officers, who rushed to help, were also killed authorities told AFP news agency.

India’s Maoists are part of the country’s Communist Party of India (CPI). They are commonly known as Naxalites because of their originating from Naxalbari, a small village in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal state. The claimed goal of the insurgency is establishing “a communist society” as well as a fight for the rights of the rural poor.

Since the 1960s, Maoists have been fighting Indian authorities along a forested belt, also known as the ‘Red Corridor’, in a conflict which, according to London School of Economics (LSE) anthropology professor Alpa Shah, has claimed the lives of 40,000.

