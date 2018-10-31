HomeWorld News

Nude video parodies spread after actor’s ‘naked woman’ mishap goes viral (VIDEOS)

Cesar Montano's apparently accidental nude shot went viral after being shared on friend Rolando Olano's Facebook page.
An ill-judged camera angle by a Filipino actor has sparked a bizarre, and frankly creepy, social media trend which involves people filming themselves with naked people in the background.

Cesar Montano had intended to wish friend Kris Morales happy birthday in a Facebook video, according to PhilStar. But eagle-eyed viewers quickly spotted that the greeting contained more than a friendly message. Montano had, seemingly unwittingly, recorded a naked woman behind him.

The actor’s perhaps embarrassing oversight has now set forth a bizarre trend called the #CesarMontanoChallenge in which participants jokingly filming themselves with somebody standing naked behind them.

In most cases, people appear to be joking. However, in other videos it’s not entirely clear whether everyone on screen is in on the jape. Montano’s social media faux pas has since seen an outpouring of hilarity, kudos and comments of disbelief.

“I cannot unsee, Cesar Montano,” one person wrote. Another Twitter user questioned whether the video was a publicity stunt.

Meanwhile another reprimanded people for trying to find the identity of the scantily clad woman. “This Cesar Montano thing is not funny,” they said. “We should protect the girl in the video because she was unintentionally filmed. We need to be more responsible.”

