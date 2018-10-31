Nude video parodies spread after actor’s ‘naked woman’ mishap goes viral (VIDEOS)

An ill-judged camera angle by a Filipino actor has sparked a bizarre, and frankly creepy, social media trend which involves people filming themselves with naked people in the background.

Cesar Montano had intended to wish friend Kris Morales happy birthday in a Facebook video, according to PhilStar. But eagle-eyed viewers quickly spotted that the greeting contained more than a friendly message. Montano had, seemingly unwittingly, recorded a naked woman behind him.

The actor’s perhaps embarrassing oversight has now set forth a bizarre trend called the #CesarMontanoChallenge in which participants jokingly filming themselves with somebody standing naked behind them.

Tangina damay-damay na to. Hayp ka Cesar Montano, kasalanan mo to. 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/fVrP1BByrL — Ted Pylon (@TedPylon) October 31, 2018

In most cases, people appear to be joking. However, in other videos it’s not entirely clear whether everyone on screen is in on the jape. Montano’s social media faux pas has since seen an outpouring of hilarity, kudos and comments of disbelief.

cEsAR mOnTAno iS In tHE hOusE!!! — òxygń (@rymndx) October 30, 2018

“I cannot unsee, Cesar Montano,” one person wrote. Another Twitter user questioned whether the video was a publicity stunt.

Timely creepy or unintentionally sexy or just scripted? Knowing him on what he did to ex-wife I go for the 3rd. https://t.co/12E3hAzy2g — Cha Monforte (@chamonforte) October 30, 2018

Cesar Montano just broke the internet. My sympathy to the woman, though. — JNV (@misisjennily) October 30, 2018

Meanwhile another reprimanded people for trying to find the identity of the scantily clad woman. “This Cesar Montano thing is not funny,” they said. “We should protect the girl in the video because she was unintentionally filmed. We need to be more responsible.”

Unpopular opinion:

This Cesar Montano thing is not funny. Kj na kung kj pero hindi ba we should protect the girl on the video bec she was unintentionally filmed without her consent. We need to be more responsible. — Nana (@JannaAAP) October 30, 2018

Lolz at Cesar Montano's stupidity. I feel so sorry for the girl. I hope people would stop posting and sharing the vid/link. — Happy Halloween 🎃👻 Devil-ixenia Klein 😈😈 (@poLixkLein) October 30, 2018

Don’t know why but as a woman, I was really offended by Cesar Montano’s greeting video....... — Carms Nunag 💋 (@carmstaba) October 30, 2018

