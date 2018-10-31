Over 120 civilians killed by US-led coalition airstrikes in Syria in 1 month – Russian military

Scores of civilians have been killed in the past month as a result of indiscriminate US-led coalition strikes in eastern Syria, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The ministry issued the sobering statement during a Wednesday briefing.

More than 120 civilians have died over the past month alone as the result of airstrikes on Syrian settlements in eastern Syria.

It added that Kurdish fighters sometimes come under the coalition’s fire. “Low effectiveness” and the “nonselective character” of coalition strikes are to blame for the death toll. What’s even more concerning is that the bombardment is being done with the use of “munition banned by international conventions.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW