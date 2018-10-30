Into the dark: Russian Navy frogmen break record with 416m dive (VIDEO)

Three Pacific Fleet frogmen broke the Russian Navy’s diving record and brandished the national flag as they descended 416 meters into the Sea of Japan during a thrilling underwater rescue training exercise.

The experienced divers had to spend three days in a compression chamber before they could begin the journey into the dark void using a diving bell, operating from the Igor Belousov navy rescue ship, the Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

During their mission, the frogmen surveyed the area and practiced connecting oxygen lines to a submarine model. The men also unfurled the Russian flag to celebrate their record-breaking dive.

The previous record of the Russian Navy was set last year when the same squad descended 317 meters.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!