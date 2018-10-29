75% of Venice under water after unusually high tide strikes famed city (WATCH LIVE)
Three-quarters of the Italian city of Venice is currently under water after a storm system brought strong winds which rose water levels more than five feet and toppled trees. Four people have been killed.
Speaking on Monday, Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said a series of underwater barriers would have prevented the rising water levels. That project, dubbed 'Moses,' has been long delayed, with cost overruns and corruption scandals to blame.