Massive inferno at oil depot in China (VIDEOS)

A massive fire has broken out at an industrial park in Tianjin, China, with videos showing enormous flames and thick plumes of smoke engulfing the area.

The fire reportedly broke out at an oil depot in the coastal city at around 8:45pm local time on Sunday.

A video posted online shows shocked locals as they stare helplessly at the inferno.

Despite the intensity of the dramatic blaze, no casualties have been reported, according to Chinese media.

Fire crews have been dispatched to the site and the blaze has been brought under control.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!