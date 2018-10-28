Massive inferno at oil depot in China (VIDEOS)
The fire reportedly broke out at an oil depot in the coastal city at around 8:45pm local time on Sunday.
【天津大火】10月28日晚20时45分，天津市大港区，安达工业园起火，消防部门已往现场救援。官媒强调是起火，并非爆炸！然后老规矩，不许传播现场图片、视频，严控“谣言”传播。 pic.twitter.com/9tI292sYMi— Alan's Knight (@Ylxitsxpyikru) October 28, 2018
A video posted online shows shocked locals as they stare helplessly at the inferno.
【天津大港区一工业园起火】28日晚，有网友发布视频称，天津大港区一化工厂疑似发生爆炸。视频显示，现场浓烟滚滚，火焰高达数米。晚20时45分，北京青年报记者从天津市公安消防局大港支队了解到，当晚确有一起火灾事故，经确认，系安达工业园起火，消防部门已前往现场救援。 pic.twitter.com/GR8I0y7dt5— 卖开关的小伙纸 (@jyadq) October 28, 2018
Despite the intensity of the dramatic blaze, no casualties have been reported, according to Chinese media.
突发：天津又火了！2018年10月28日17时45分许，天津市滨海新区中塘镇安和路467号天津大港库润滑油仓库发生火灾，目前伤亡不清。 pic.twitter.com/uULKFDYUs6— 摄影与诗歌 (@abcdhao) October 28, 2018
Fire crews have been dispatched to the site and the blaze has been brought under control.
天津大港安达化工厂火了 pic.twitter.com/21zTgqs1MG— 周周 (@wHn2vSMnjpEIOyD) October 28, 2018
