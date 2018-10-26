Greek foreign ministry evacuated after suspicious package found

Greek police have ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to evacuate its offices in Athens after a suspicious parcel, which arrived by mail, was discovered in the building, Reuters reported, citing police officials.

Police officials said that the package was “considered suspect” and that a bomb disposal team was on its way to the area.

#Greek foreign ministry in central Athens is being evacuated after a suspicious package arrived in the mail, sources said. Bomb disposal units are on their way to check the parcel — Kathimerini English Edition (@ekathimerini) October 26, 2018

The ministry is located in the heart of Athens, in a building complex opposite the iconic Old Royal Palace, which houses the Greek parliament.

Dozens of ministry employees were seen waiting outside the building for the all clear, local media reported.

The scare comes on the heels of a string of thwarted pipe bomb attacks in the US, with the allegedly-explosive devices being mailed to numerous top Democrats – and even CNN's New York offices. As of Friday, twelve suspicious packages have been discovered across the country.

