‘Nothing compares 2 Allah’? Pope-hating Irish singer Sinead O’Connor converts to Islam

Sinead O’Connor, the eccentric Grammy-winning Irish singer who famously ripped up a photo of the Pope live on television, has announced her conversion to Islam, a decision that has been met with both congratulations and scorn.

In a tweet disclosing her new religious beliefs – as well as her new name – O’Connor said that she was “proud to have become a Muslim,” and that accepting Islam as the true faith is “the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey.”

This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim. This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant. I will be given (another) new name. It will be Shuhada’ — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) October 19, 2018

Her decision was met with countless congratulatory tweets from fellow Muslims, with many welcoming her to the “Ummah” – the Arabic word used to describe the global Islamic community.

Sister, our Ummah is honored to have you. Let me know how we can help you on this beautiful journey. — Tarek El-Messidi (@Elmessidi) October 26, 2018

But not all responses were positive. Some criticized her decision, describing O’Connor’s new faith as backwards and anti-women.

“So you are now supporting a religion that segregates women, and that teaches that women are inferior?” One disappointed netizen asked.

“I’m an ex-muslim. You missed that part of Quran that says women are worth half a man in witness, blood money and inheritance. Theology failed!” wrote another.

I’m an ex-muslim. You missed that part of Quran that says women are worth half a man in witness, blood money and inheritance. Theology failed! — Persian Rose (@PersianRose1) October 26, 2018

Others theorized that the announcement was simply a cry for attention.

O’Connor, whose popularity peaked in the 90s, is best known for her rendition of “Nothing Compares 2 U.” In 1992, she ignited a fierce debate about freedom of speech and religion after tearing up a photograph of the Pope during an appearance on American sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live.

The stunt was in protest against sexual abuse in the Catholic Church – a subject that was still taboo at the time. She was later ordained by a breakaway sect, although the Catholic Church did not recognize the ceremony. She claims she was excommunicated from the Church for this by Pope Benedict XVI in 2013 and demanded proof of the fact.

The singer has exhibited some rather erratic behavior over the years. In 2000, she announced that she was a lesbian, but amended her sexuality several years later to “three-quarters heterosexual, a quarter gay.”

She also has a history of mental health issues and claims to have been suicidal.

This is not O’Connor’s first name change: Last year she legally changed her name to Magda Davitt.





