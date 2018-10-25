French father jailed for raising children on diet of Coca-Cola & biscuits

Poor parenting and questionable dietary choices has landed a man in jail in France, after a court found him guilting of raising his two children almost entirely on fizzy drinks and biscuits.

A Limoges court found the man, who the jury heard suffered from alcohol addiction, guilty of neglect towards his three- and four-year-old sons.

According to AFP, the unnamed father came to the attention of social services and it was discovered that the children were almost exclusively being fed on a diet of sugary biscuits and Coca-Cola.

The eldest child had to have a total of seven teeth removed due to the severity of the situation.

“It's a special case, bathed in violence,” said Carole Papon, a lawyer for the two children.

The father is an alcoholic, cannot read, write or count. He beat his children and their mother regularly. At four-years old, the older one even tried to intervene between the parents.

A psychological assessment of the children is now due to take place while they remain in foster care. Meanwhile, the pair’s father will have to serve at least three months in jail over the neglect which occurred between 2016 and 2017, reported Le Parisien.

