Hunter’s Moon, Uranus & Orionid meteor shower make for spectacular views (PHOTOS)

Ahead of Halloween, the cosmos is putting on a unique display of celestial firecrackers, starring the Hunter’s Moon, Uranus and the Orionid meteor shower, making for a veritable feast of fireworks for stargazers across the globe.

The full October Hunter’s Moon peaked on Wednesday night but will remain until Thursday night, according to NASA. This particular moon is so called because it peaks in the Fall, at a time when the leaves are falling from trees and crops have been harvested, creating the ideal conditions for hunters, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

The Native American Algonquin people refer to it as the Beaver Moon as it is also the ideal time to set beaver traps.

Across southeast Asia, the October full moon typically marks the end of monsoon season and respite from torrential downpours.

The Orionid meteor shower, containing debris from Halley’s Comet, is still ongoing over the coming weeks, and will be visible in parts of the sky not illuminated by the Hunter’s Moon.

These comet fragments smash into Earth’s atmosphere at 148,000mph, creating a beautiful cosmic shower for those lucky enough to catch them. NASA believes the meteor shower will continue until November 7.

For those wanting to witness Uranus in all its glory, this is the ideal time; by cosmic coincidence, it is at the ideal viewing location over the course of the next few days, with the Hunter’s Moon lighting the way (though good binoculars will be needed to pick it out from the lunar glare).

Uranus is currently in direct opposition to the sun, so it will rise as the sun sets and be visible through the night. The frigid, gas giant will be visible from most viewpoints across the globe.

