200+ Palestinians killed since March… and IDF alerts PETA about plight of tortoise (VIDEO)

Having killed more than 200 Palestinians since March, the IDF has apparently decided to show its more humane side, alerting advocacy groups to the plight of a lowly tortoise nearly murdered by Hamas “arson balloons.”

The official Twitter account of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday bemoaned the near-death of a tortoise allegedly rescued in the aftermath of a Hamas “arson balloon” attack – which has become more frequent in recent weeks.

“Look at what this Israeli firefighter found among the devastation caused by the arson balloons that Hamas launches from Gaza into Israel. 8,000+ acres burnt, 1000s of animals killed – Hamas must be held accountable,” the tweet read, tagging Greenpeace and animal rights group PETA. An accompanying video shows a small tortoise walking through a patch of charred soil, before being scooped up by an Israeli firefighter.

🐢WATCH: Look at what this Israeli firefighter found among the devastation caused by the arson balloons that Hamas launches from Gaza into Israel. 8,000+ acres burnt, 1000s of animals killed - Hamas must be held accountable. @Greenpeace@PETApic.twitter.com/KoO3ASF1ef — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) October 24, 2018

The Twitterati were understandably sceptical about the IDF’s newfound concern for animal rights, with many taking issue with the Israeli military’s rather indelicate attempt to get PETA to condemn Hamas.

Amazing that you tagged @greenpeace and @peta in this tweet. The @IDFSpokesperson feigns outrage over turtles, but apparently not cockroaches - since this is how you describe Palestinians.



Your cruelty and cynicism are relentless - but we are not stupid



We see you, #Palestinepic.twitter.com/Dpv0RSeoj7 — Tom Joad (@TomJoad_is_dead) October 24, 2018

“What a farce! The IDF wants to discuss devastation. Take a look in the mirror if you dare," one reply said.

What a farce! The IDF wants to discuss devastation. Take a look in the mirror if you dare. — DaudKP (@DaudKP1) October 24, 2018

Others shared pictures illustrate the IDF’s deep-rooted love for all of God’s creatures – especially Palestinian children.

The “think of the turtles” appeal to Greenpeace and PETA comes less than a month after the IDF shot and killed six Palestinians, including two children.

Over 200 Palestinians have been killed, including medics and journalists, and more than 22,000 injured since the Great March of Return protests began in March.

"The armored turtle is approaching the border!" LOL. Even turtles are participating in the #GreatReturnMarch. pic.twitter.com/Z40rD0Mhxu — We Are Not Numbers #Gaza (@WeAreNotNumbers) April 15, 2018

No tortoises have been killed by Israeli snipers, however.

